TVS records sales growth of 25% in December, sells more than 3 lakh units

TVS Motor Company has announced their sales for December 2023. They sold 3,01,898 units in December 2023 with a growth of 25 per cent as against 2,42,012 units in the month of December 2022. Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 27 per cent with sales increasing from 2,27,666 units in December 2022 to 2,90,064 units in December 2023.

Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 33 per cent with sales increasing from 1,61,369 units in December 2022 to 2,14,988 units in December 2023. Motorcycles registered a growth of 19 per cent with sales increasing from 1,24,705 units in December 2022 to 1,48,049 units in December 2023. Scooters registered a growth of 34 per cent with sales increasing from 76,766 units in December 2022 to 1,03,167 units in December 2023.

Speaking of scooters, the brand has two electric scooters in its lineup, the iQube and X. The deliveries of X have not started yet. TVS sold 11,232 units in December 2023 as against sales of 11,071 units in December 2022.

The company's total exports grew by 8 per cent increasing from 79,402 units registered in December 2022 to 85,391 units in December 2023. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 13 per cent with sales increasing from 66,297 units registered in December 2022 to 75,076 units in December 2023. Three-wheelers of the Company registered sales of 11,834 units in December 2023 as against 14,346 units in December 2022.

Apart from the X, TVS also launched the 2024 Apache RTR 160 4V. It was launched at MotoSoul 2023 and is priced at ₹1.35 lakh ex-showroom. The motorcycle now gets two new colour schemes, three riding modes and the SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity system with Voice Assist that is now standard on the motorcycle.

Speaking of MotoSoul, TVS also announced a new range of riding gear and apparel in collaboration with Alpinestars. The partnership will see the companies bring new co-branded safety riding equipment including jackets, helmets, t-shirts, and more.

