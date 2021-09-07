TVS Motor Company expands presence in South Africa with 30 new dealerships

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced its new distribution partnership with ETG Logistics (ETGL). The homegrown automaker said that ETGL has agreed to operate 30 dealerships for TVS in South Africa, where the brand is already present.

As part of its new partnership, ETGL will also support TVS with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management (CRM), as well as set-up and training centre in Johannesburg.

TVS already has a strong global presence as it operated in over 70 countries across Africa, South East Asia, the Indian Sub-Continent, Latin America and the Middle East. “We are delighted to partner with the reputed global conglomerate, ETGL, to expand our presence in South Africa. ETGL comes with rich experience, deep understanding and vast knowledge of the market. South Africa is an important market for us, and ETGL’s extensive distribution network, along with our shared ethos and values, makes them the ideal strategic partner. This association with ETGL is a significant step towards expanding TVS Motor Company’s market presence in Southern Africa, driving innovation through best-in-class products and setting a customer experience benchmark," said R Dilip, President - International Business, TVS Motor Company.

The Hosur based automaker has said that it will launch its Apache series, HLX series, NTorq 125 and Duramax Cargo in South Africa. “We are excited to announce our partnership with TVS Motor Company. This partnership will be instrumental in bringing a range of mobility solutions to address specific requirements of different customer groups in the country," said Rajeev Saxena, Director, ETGL.