Maruti Suzuki Fronx launches in South Africa. Is it different from India-spec model?

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the latest small SUV from the carmaker launched first in India
It comes at a starting price of 2.79 lakh South African Rand, which roughly converts to ₹12.20 lakh
In India, Fronx comes at a starting price of ₹7.46 lakh and goes up to ₹13.31 lakh
There is no visible difference between the Fronx launched in South Africa with the India-spec SUV
Fronx in South Africa gets a 1.5-litre petrol unit instead of the 1.2-litre & 1.0-litre Boosterjet engines offered in India
The engine is capable of churning out 103 bhp of power and 138 Nm of peak torque
The interior of the SUV remains similar to the one on offer for Indian customers
Fronx in South Africa is available with dual front airbags and four in the top-end variants
Fronx is currently the second best-selling SUV from Maruti after the Brezza sub-compact model