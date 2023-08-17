Maruti Suzuki Fronx launches in South Africa. Is it different from India-spec model?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 17, 2023

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the latest small SUV from the carmaker launched first in India

It comes at a starting price of 2.79 lakh South African Rand, which roughly converts to 12.20 lakh

In India, Fronx comes at a starting price of 7.46 lakh and goes up to 13.31 lakh

There is no visible difference between the Fronx launched in South Africa with the India-spec SUV

Fronx in South Africa gets a 1.5-litre petrol unit instead of the 1.2-litre & 1.0-litre Boosterjet engines offered in India

The engine is capable of churning out 103 bhp of power and 138 Nm of peak torque

The interior of the SUV remains similar to the one on offer for Indian customers

Fronx in South Africa is available with dual front airbags and four in the top-end variants

Fronx is currently the second best-selling SUV from Maruti after the Brezza sub-compact model
