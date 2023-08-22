HT Auto
TVS to launch new Creon concept-based electric scooter tomorrow: What to expect

TVS Motor Company is all set to introduce its second mainstream electric scooter in the market and has been dropping multiple teasers for the same. The Hosur-based manufacturer will be doing a grand unveiling of the electric scooter in Dubai and the new model is expected to be a new offering based on the Creon concept showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming TVS electric scooter.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Aug 2023, 21:09 PM
The TVS electric scooter could be a gamechanger in the segment taking on the Ola S1 Pro and Ather 450X
The TVS electric scooter could be a gamechanger in the segment taking on the Ola S1 Pro and Ather 450X

The teaser videos promise a tech-enabled electric scooter from TVS that will be rich in features and performance. The teasers get a similar vertically-stacked LED headlamp unit similar to the Creon, while the silhouette teased also appears to be similar to the electric concept. The latest teaser revealed a fully-digital instrument console on the scooter, while TVS could introduce multiple riding modes with the performance-oriented mode called ‘Xonic.’

This could be akin to the Hyper mode on the Ola S1 Pro and Warp mode on the Ather 450X. Expect a top speed in excess of 105 kmph, while the eco and comfort modes will be more tuned towards balancing range duties. Details on the powertrain and the motor remain under wraps and it will be revealed at the time of launch. Expect to see at least 6-8 bhp of power from the electric motor and about 150 km of range from the battery pack.

The upcoming TVS electric scooter is expected to arrive with fast charging, while sporting performance with good build quality could really give Ather Energy and Ola Electric some sleepless nights. However, pricing will remain a crucial factor to determine the success of the upcoming electric scooter.

Considering the mass adoption of the TVS iQube with over 1.5 lakh units sold since launch, TVS is in the green to move up the EV ladder and a more premium product will certainly sit well within the company’s portfolio. Prices are likely to be in the vicinity of 1.40-1.50 lakh (ex-showroom after FAME II subsidy), which should be in line with the competition.

First Published Date: 22 Aug 2023, 21:09 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Motor Company TVS electric scooter new TVS Electric Scooter TVS Creon Concept

