New TVS Creon-based electric scooter teased with TFT screen, smartwatch connectivity

TVS Motor Company is slowly unravelling more details about its upcoming all-electric offering, touted to be the production version of the Creon concept. With the global unveil about a week away on August 23, 2023, the Hosur-based manufacturer has dropped new teasers revealing more features on the electric scooter. The upcoming Creon-based e-scooter is expected to come with a TFT screen and smartwatch-based features.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Aug 2023, 07:07 AM
The upcoming TVS electric scooter teaser is likely to be based on the Creon concept and will come with a host of connectivity features
As per the latest teaser video, the TVS electric scooter will get a full-colour TFT display in place of the instrument console. The quick teaser promises a host of information and possible customisation options for the user interface. The personalisation options will certainly make the model more likeable amongst customers, something we’ve already seen with the Ola S1 Pro in the segment.

Another teaser shared on TVS’ social media promises connected features including remote access using a smartwatch. Expect features like locking and unlocking the vehicle as well as remotely accessing the boot will be possible by using a smartwatch.

There’s no word on the electric motor or its power figures, while the battery pack and range remain under wraps as well. However, we expect complete details to be available next week once the model makes its global debut. Previous teasers have also showcased a sporty silhouette on the electric scooter, along with vertically-stacked LED headlamp on the same lines as the Creon concept. It needs to be seen if TVS will retain the concept name or opt for new name on the production model.

The upcoming TVS electric scooter will be positioned above the iQube in the company’s lineup and expect prices to be between RS 1.5-1.7 lakh (ex-showroom, after subisidies). This will pit the model against the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, Simple One, and the like in the segment. The sporty nature of the e-scooter should give it an edge, appealing to young buyers.

First Published Date: 17 Aug 2023, 07:07 AM IST
TAGS: TVS Motor Company TVS Creon electric scooters New TVS electric scooters

