TVS Motor launches 'Built To Order' platform for factory customisation of bikes

TVS Motor Company has launched a new platform called ‘Built to Order’ (BTO), offering factory customisation and personalization options for its products. Customers will be able to customise their vehicles at the time of purchase, and the products will be built as per their preferences directly in the factory.



For customisation, customers can pre-select different kits, graphic options, rim colour options and personalised race numbers for their two-wheelers. Different kits offer a plethora of features to further accentuate performance and styling of the vehicles as preferred by them. TVS is also offering a special 'Race Replica' graphic inspired by its race machines.



The company's first product to be made available for factory customisation under BTO platform is the recently launched 2021 TVS Apache RR 310. It will be offered in two customisation options with Dynamic kit and Race kit. The former features a fully adjustable KYB front fork, fully adjustable rear mono shock, adjustable front and rear suspension and anti-rust coated drive chain. The latter features track ergonomics with tucked down race handle bar, knurled foot pegs and race ergo foot rest assembly for higher lean angle. It also comes with anti-rust brass coated drive chain.



TVS Motor's BTO platform will gradually be introduced for its other products as well in a phased manner. Customers can configure their vehicles via the BTO platform by downloading the TVS ARIVE app or by visiting the web configurator. Once they finish configuring their bikes, the total ex-showroom cost of the motorcycle will be updated simultaneously.



The company says that with the introduction of factory customisation, it has strengthened its commitment towards introducing first-in-class technologies. TVS' Head - (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, Meghashyam Dighole, said, “Each customer has a unique riding style and expression. This platform empowers our customers to customise and personalise their machines as per their requirements."



