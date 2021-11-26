Top Sections
Tesla withdrew state funding application for German battery factory
Tesla withdrew state funding application for German battery factory

2 min read . Updated: 26 Nov 2021, 08:46 PM IST Reuters

  • The European Union in January approved a plan that included giving state aid to Tesla, BMW and others to support the production of electric vehicle batteries.

  • Tesla was expected to receive 1.14 billion euros ($1.28 billion) in EU funding under the plan.

 Tesla has withdrawn its application for state funding for its planned battery plant in Brandenburg, just outside Berlin, a spokesperson for the economy ministry said on Friday.

"Tesla continues to stick to its plans for the battery factory in the Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg, but will do without state IPCEI funding," the spokesperson said, referring to European subsidies allocated to so-called 'Important Projects of Common European Interest'.Tesla was not immediately available for  comment.

The European Union in January approved a plan that included giving state aid to Tesla, BMW and others to support production of electric vehicle batteries and help the bloc to reduce imports from industry leader China.

(Also read | Five highlights of Tesla factory in Texas worth over $1 billion)

Tesla was expected to receive 1.14 billion euros ($1.28 billion) in EU funding under the plan, with a final decision likely by the end of the year. The electric vehicle maker also applied in November 2020 for regional funding from Brandenburg, according to the regional government's website.

A Brandenburg economy ministry spokesperson said this application had not been withdrawn. The amount Tesla applied for is undisclosed, but investments worth over 100 million euros are generally given 6.8% of their value, the site says. The company is itself investing 5 billion euros in the battery plant, according to economy ministry estimates.

(Also read | Elon Musk sells more than half the stock he promised on Twitter)

Construction at the factory site, where Tesla has begun building under pre-approval permits while it awaits final approval from the regional government, has made good progress in the last few weeks, the spokesperson said.

The latest round of online consultations for the public to express concerns towards the site closed last week and Musk has said he hopes to formally begin production by the end of the year. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

  • First Published Date : 26 Nov 2021, 08:46 PM IST