In pics: Tesla Cybertruck touted as electric pick-up vehicle 'for all planets'
Tesla Cybertruck is touted as the most capable Tesla EV ever made and highlighted for its unconventional design as well as performance credentials.
The delivery processes of the much-awaited Tesla Cybertruck have now finally commencede with the EV giant handing over 10 units to customers at an event in the US. First showcased to the world in 2019, the delivery timelines of the Cybertruck hit several hurdles and was delayed on many occasions.
Tesla has always made some very big claims of around what its first-ever electric pick-up vehicle is capable of. On the day of the handover of the first units of the Cybertruck, Tesla also released some photos show the EV in action across a wide array of terrain.
The Cybertruck is a mammoth vehicle in terms of its sheer proportions. It measures well over 5,600 mm and is around 2,400 mm in width.
The Cybertruck offers a total combined output of 845 hp when its Beast Mode is activated. The front-drive unit alone makes around 300 hp. And while it may be large, Tesla says Cybertruck can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds.
The Cybertruck also has some very serious towing capabilities. Tesla claims that it can accelerate quicker than a Porsche 911 while towing a Porsche 911. The EV can tow cargo or vehicles which weigh upto 6,500 kilos.
The Cybertruck also claims to go far, very far. Its range - depending on the variant and specs, is anywhere between 550 kms and 720 kms on a full charge. Tesla is now looking to complete 10,000 deliveries of the Cybertruck by the close of 2023 and hand over another 1.25 lakh units through the course of 2024.
First Published Date: 01 Dec 2023, 08:32 AM IST
