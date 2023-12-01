HT Auto
In Pics: Tesla Cybertruck Touted As Electric Pick Up Vehicle 'for All Planets'

In pics: Tesla Cybertruck touted as electric pick-up vehicle 'for all planets'

Tesla Cybertruck is touted as the most capable Tesla EV ever made and highlighted for its unconventional design as well as performance credentials.
HT Auto Desk
01 Dec 2023, 08:32 AM
Tesla Cybertruck
The delivery processes of the much-awaited Tesla Cybertruck have now finally commencede with the EV giant handing over 10 units to customers at an event in the US. First showcased to the world in 2019, the delivery timelines of the Cybertruck hit several hurdles and was delayed on many occasions. (REUTERS)
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla
Tesla has always made some very big claims of around what its first-ever electric pick-up vehicle is capable of. On the day of the handover of the first units of the Cybertruck, Tesla also released some photos show the EV in action across a wide array of terrain.
Tesla
Tesla Cybertruck
The Cybertruck is a mammoth vehicle in terms of its sheer proportions. It measures well over 5,600 mm and is around 2,400 mm in width.
Tesla Cybertruck
The Cybertruck is a mammoth vehicle in terms of its sheer proportions. It measures well over 5,600 mm and is around 2,400 mm in width.

01 Dec 2023, 08:32 AM IST
