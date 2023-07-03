Tesla hits another global milestone!

Tesla delivered a record number of EVs in the second quarter of the year, cementing its formidable lead
Tesla is the global EV leader and has a sizeable lead over all of its rivals
The company managed to reduce the gap between units manufactured & units delivered in second quarter of the year
This shows that demand for Tesla EVs in markets where available, continues to rise
Tesla had also announced price cuts in key markets, a crucial factor that could have boosted sales
Model Y is one of the hottest-selling car models regardless of powetrain
Model 3, the most-affordable Tesla, is also an enormously popular offering
The Elon Musk-led company plans to sell 20 million units each year by 2030