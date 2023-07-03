Tesla hits another global milestone!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 03, 2023

Tesla delivered a record number of EVs in the second quarter of the year, cementing its formidable lead

Tesla is the global EV leader and has a sizeable lead over all of its rivals

The company managed to reduce the gap between units manufactured & units delivered in second quarter of the year

This shows that demand for Tesla EVs in markets where available, continues to rise

Tesla had also announced price cuts in key markets, a crucial factor that could have boosted sales

Model Y is one of the hottest-selling car models regardless of powetrain

Model 3, the most-affordable Tesla, is also an enormously popular offering

The Elon Musk-led company plans to sell 20 million units each year by 2030
For more on Tesla's performance...
Click Here