Five awesome Tesla features that India does not need. And why

But will all of these be relevant for the Indian customer and in Indian conditions? Here are five features that we feel Tesla cars in India can do without:

Tesla electric cars are coming to India. CEO Elon Musk, scheduled for an India visit soon, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is expected to make the official announcement regarding his company's India debut during his stay here. On expected lines, there is massive anticipation and a whole lot of expectations too. While Tesla electric vehicles (EVs) are often praised for factors such as styling, performance and sheer drive range, these cars also pack in a whole lot of features that either target increased convenience, performance or just sheer ownership pleasure.

1 Tesla AutoPilot system Tesla is determined to bring out its AutoPilot system to all its EVs in as many parts of the world where possible. The AutoPilot system essentially is about autonomous or self-drive capabilities which allow a Tesla EV to drive itself without any need for human intervention. While ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance System is available on many car models already on sale in India, a Tesla that can entirely navigate its way on its own may not be such a great idea in India. Indian driving conditions are dynamic and can be very challenging. Road space is often fought for by a diverse range of vehicles and by pedestrians and even cattle. Traffic rules may not be followed by all at all times and in all parts of the country, and this itself could pose a massive threat to the capabilities of the Tesla AutoPilot system.

2 Tesla Ludicrous Mode Who does not want to drive a fast car? And EVs are mostly quicker than their engine-powered counterparts, including Tesla cars. But to top the performance capabilities of a Tesla EV with a Ludicrous Mode? It may be a ludicrous idea in India. While there are high-performance cars available to those who can afford these options, Tesla can choose to not activate Ludicrous Mode on its EVs because frankly, where can such a feature be legally tested in India? It is available in select Tesla models in many parts of the world and comes in three levels - Ludicrous, Ludicrous+, and Ludicrous+ with Warp Mode. Essentially, each of these levels increase the acceleration capabilities for a quicker getaway in a Tesla. Ideal for a drag strip or race track but perhaps not for the usual Indian driving ways.

3 Tesla In-Car Gaming A Tesla is an electric car but one that seeks to be so much more. Many of the Tesla models come packed with select games that can often be played by passengers while the vehicle is in motion. In India though, such a feature can be more distracting than in many other parts of the world. Remember, India has the highest number of yearly road accidents anywhere in the world.

4 Tesla Fart Mode It is awesome because it is rediculously unique. But does a Tesla car really need a Fart Mode? Frankly, it is a bit gimmicky and unnecessary. Tesla even had a Boombox Mode with which an owner could replace the horn of the vehicle to anything they wanted. This, however, was flagged down in the US over safety concerns. With decibel levels already quite high in many cities of India, it is better this mode also steers clear of Tesla EVs sold here.

5 Tesla Smart Summon Imagine a situation where you forgot where you parked your Tesla. The Tesla Smart Summon can be great to ensure that at the press of a button, your EV drives itself to exactly where you are at. While there is a lot of potential for this to be a very convenient feature on the lines of Tesla AutoPilot, it is definitely not a good idea in India for reasons similar to why AutoPilot system is not.

6 Bonus: Tesla features India needs for sure There are several Tesla features that are more than likely to be a big hit in India. Whether it is the Bioweapon Defense Mode which allows everyone inside the EV to breathe clean air or lightning quick charge capabilities or even a Sentry Mode which allows the on-board car cams to monitor the vehicle's surroundings and issue an alert for intrusion attempts, these highlights may end up being more relevant in India than anywhere else.

