Tesla CEO Elon Musk says latest self-driving update ‘not great’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the company's latest self-driving software update - FSD Beta 9.2, “is actually not great". He took to Twitter to share that the EV maker is working on improving the update to its self-driving software “as fast as possible". Musk also informed that the company is “trying to have a single stack for both highway & city streets".At the recently held Tesla AI Day, the EV maker showcased improvements that it is working on for its self-driving technology. As per the presentations show by engineers, the company is working on a purely vision-based system, using as many as eight cameras mounted on its cars.Tesla has lately been under the scanner from the governments of US and China for its autopilot or self-driving technology. The US regulators recently opened an investigation into its driver assistant system after reports of 11 accidents that resulted in 17 injuries and a single death. All these accidents allegedly involved Tesla's Autopilot system.

Tesla sells its advanced driver assistant features such as lane changing and automated parking under the name Full Self-Driving (FSD). Two US senatorsrecently urged the Federal Trade Commission to probe the company saying that it has misled several consumers and endangered the public by marketing its driving automation systems as fully self-driving. The senators wrote in a letter that due to these claims various Tesla drivers believe that their vehicles are equipped to drive themselves, and that this leads to potentially deadly consequences.However, Musk uses the word ‘Full Self-Driving’ quite frequently on Twitter when talking about the suite of the company's driver assistance features. Musk recently also announced that it will make its FSD technology available for the other car brands as well because he doesn't want it to be limited only to Tesla vehicles. The aim, he said, is to expedite the use of the ‘self-driving’ technology adoption in the automobile sector.