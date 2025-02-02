MG M9 electric MPV to launch soon. Here’s what the India’s first electric MPV will get

JSW MG Motor India had showcased a number of products at the Auto Expo 2025. While few of them were there just for showcase, many of them will actually make their way to the Indian market. Key among them was the MG M9 Limousine MPV, a rival to the Kia Carnival. The MG M9 is expected to launch soon. The company had recently commenced the bookings for the limousine MPV. The carmaker is expected to launch the M9 electric MPV around March this year and will retail the model through its new MG Select dealership channel. Here is a quick look at what the MG M9 has to offer.

1 MG M9: Dimensions The MG M9 is a three row electric MPV. The three-row, seven-seater M9 electric MPV measures at 5,270 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width and 1,840 mm in height. It offers a wheelbase of 3,200 mm, aiming to provide ample passenger space for both the second row as well as the third row.

2 MG M9: Design The MG M9 looks like a typical MPV which offers automatic sliding doors to access the second and third rows of the vehicle. At the front, the EV comes with an LED light bar with turn signals, LED headlights with chrome outline and a closed trapezoidal grille. At the sides, the electric MPV stands on 19-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, it offers vertical LED taillights and a connected LED light bar.

3 MG M9: Interior The interior of the MG M9 electric MPV is designed for luxury, featuring ottoman seats in the second row. These seats are equipped with various amenities, including heating, cooling, and massage options. Meanwhile, both the front seats are also equipped with ventilation and electronic adjustment capabilities.

4 MG M9: Features The MG M9 is equipped with several tech features. To begin with, it gets a three-zone climate control that is controlled via a touchscreen panel on the handrail. The same screen can be used to control the massage modes as well. The rear seats also get individual entertainment screens. The front row offers a minimalist dashboard with two separate screens for infotainment and drive-related information. Climate control and other functions are offered with touch buttons under the infotainment screen. The floating centre console houses two cupholders, a wireless charger as well as under-arm storage.

5 MG M9: Battery and range MG Motor will offer the M9 electric MPV with a massive 90 kWh battery pack. It promises a range of up to 500 km on a single charge. MG says the battery can be fully recharged from 5 per cent in 8.5 hours using an 11 kW charger. It also supports DC fast charging through which it can recharge the battery from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes. The electric motor on duty is capable of producing 241 bhp of power while the torque output peaks out at 350 Nm. The top speed of the M9 EV is 180 kmph.

