EQA offers luxury car buyers a choice to shift to electric: Mercedes India MD
On the sidelines of the launch of EQA, the most affordable luxury electric SUV in Mercedes-Benz's India portfolio, Santosh Iyer speaks exclusively to
...
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Compare
UPCOMING
64.8 kWh 418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
View Details
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
64kWh 350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
View Details
UPCOMING
69 kWh 420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
View Details
Compare
View Offers
First Published Date: 09 Jul 2024, 12:24 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS