New driving licence rules kick in tomorrow: All you need to know

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 May 2024, 14:37 PM
Violating traffic rules like driving without valid
Driving licence test
The Centre will implement the new driving licence rules from June 1 which aims the process to obtain licences smoother. The new rules also include revised penalties for violating traffic rules like driving without valid licence or allowing a minor to drive a vehicle.
Driving licence test
The Centre will implement the new driving licence rules from June 1 which aims the process to obtain licences smoother. The new rules also include revised penalties for violating traffic rules like driving without valid licence or allowing a minor to drive a vehicle.

The Centre will simplify the process to obtain driving licence with new rules set to kick in from tomorrow (June 1). The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had recently announced changes in the process to get driving licence to help ease the process and reduce red tapes while promoting better-trained drivers. One of the biggest changes that will be implemented from tomorrow is that one does not need to queue up at the nearest Regional Transport Office (RTO), which operate under respective state governments, to give driving tests.

Here is a quick look how the new driving licence rule will impact users in coming days.

Driving licence test:

The new driving licence rules will allow people with an option to give driving test at private training centres instead of the RTOs. However, these training centres need to be approved by the government to conduct tests to be able to issue driving licence.

After completing the driving test, these centres will issue certificates to the successful applicants. This certificates can be used to apply for driving licence through the government RTOs. No further tests will be required from applicants after successfully completing course at the driving centres. However, those who choose not to undergo tests at driving test centres, will have to pass tests conducted by RTOs to be eligible for driving licence.

Driving licence fees:

The Centre has also revised the fees related to obtaining a driving licence as well as its renewal processes from June 1. One needs to pay 200 to obtain a permanent driving licence or a learner's licence or renew both. Charges to obtain an international driving licence will be 1,000 per application. The process to obtain these licences will now be fully digital for convenience.

Fines increased for violating traffic rules:

The Centre has also approved to revise penalties charged for those driving without a valid driving licence. From June 1, drivers caught violating this traffic rule will have to pay a fine of 2,000. The fine is steeper in case a minor is caught driving any vehicle too. The new rules will attract a penalty of 25,000 as well as legal action action against the parents and vehicle owners. Such cases will also lead to cancellation of the vehicle’s registration certificate.

First Published Date: 31 May 2024, 14:37 PM IST
