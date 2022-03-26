HT Auto
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details

The Sunday Street initiative will keep off traffic from a number of roads for a few hours so that people can walk around freely and conduct recreational activities.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Mar 2022, 10:41 AM
File photo used for representational purpose.

Mumbai Police will launch Sunday Street on March 27 from 6 am to 10 am on roads of Marine Drive, Bandra, Goregaon, D N Nagar, Mulund, Vikhroli. These roads will either be partially or completely closed. People can conduct recreational activities on these roads such as yoga, skating, cycling and other cultural games, informed the officials. This initiative is being taken to provide some relief from vehicular pollution and also promote pollution-free commute.

Parts of the streets that will be used for purpose are Dorabhai Tata Road Nariman Point in Marine Drive, Carter Road in Bandra, Mind Space Back Road in Goregaon, Lokhandwala Marg in D.N Nagar, Tansa Pipeline in Mulund and Eastern Express Highway and Vikhroli Bridge in Vikhroli. The Sunday Street initiative will be organised every Sunday henceforth, added officials.

This initiative is the brainchild of Sanjay Pandey, Commissioner of Police. Rajvardhan Sinha, Joint Commissioner, Mumbai Traffic Police, said the team has identified 13 patches, including ones at Marine Drive, Bandra Bandstand, Oshiwara, Borivli and Mulund, among others. “Diversions will be provided to motorists during this period," added Sinha.

Minister for Tourism and Environment of Maharashtra Aaditya Thackeray welcomed the initiative and said, “Mumbai is cleaning up its act on traffic and traffic rules, khataras and some key issues of citizens. Appealing to all Mumbaikars to come forward and support this initiative!"

The Mumbai traffic police have recently started to conduct special drives to penalise traffic violators and registered FIRs against wrong-side drivers. Sanjay Pandey, who took charge earlier this month, had stated on social media that wrong-side drivers will be directly booked for rash driving rather than be given the benefit of fines.    

First Published Date: 26 Mar 2022, 10:41 AM IST
TAGS: Mumbai Mumbai Police Traffic
