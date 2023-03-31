HT Auto
Home Auto News Mumbai To Goa In Less Than Five Hours? New Highway To Be Ready By 2024: Gadkari

Mumbai to Goa in less than five hours? New highway to be ready by 2024: Gadkari

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Mar 2023, 09:29 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Mumbai to Goa drive is set to become a breeze from early next year as the National Highway 66 between the two places is set to be operational from January, 2024. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari took an aerial survey of the highway on Thursday, which is being constructed in phases. He assured that the work on the Mumbai-Goa National Highway 66 will be completed by the end of the year.

An aerial view of the Mumbai-Goa National Highway Number 66 inspected by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday. (Nitin Gadkari Twitter)
An aerial view of the Mumbai-Goa National Highway Number 66 inspected by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday. (Nitin Gadkari Twitter)
An aerial view of the Mumbai-Goa National Highway Number 66 inspected by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday. (Nitin Gadkari Twitter)
An aerial view of the Mumbai-Goa National Highway Number 66 inspected by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday.

Once completed, Mumbai to Goa drive will be reduced to around four and a half hours. The distance between Mumbai and Goa is nearly 600 kms and currently takes around 11 hours to drive between the two places via the National Highway 48.

The Mumbai-Goa National Highway 66 is being constructed in 10 phases. Two of these phases are still under construction. "By December, the entire stretch will be available for vehicular movement and the distance can be completed in four-and-a-half hours," Gadkari said, after surveying the sections on Thursday.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Db11
5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.9 kmpl
₹3.29 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Aston Martin Vantage (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Vantage
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.62 kmpl
₹2.95 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Lc 500h (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Lc 500h
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 14.8 kmpl
₹2.1 - 2.16 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The highway will also have two tunnels which are also under construction in the Kashedi ghat region. "One tunnel will be open for vehicular traffic before the monsoon season. The construction of the remaining tunnel will be completed by October this year," Gadkari added.

The construction on the National Highway 66 has been delayed due to issues like land acquisition, permissions, as well as contractors who were tasked to complete the two stretches of the highway 12 years ago. "However, all matters are resolved now and the highway, which also connects Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and Dighi port, will help in the progress of the country," Gadkari assured.

Once operational, NHAI will charge tolls on vehicles using the highway. However, Gadkari has not shared any timeline when tolls will be charged. He said, "As per the rules, if 75 per cent of the road construction is completed then toll is charged"

The Mumbai-Goa National Highway 66 will go through 66 different tourist spots in the Konkan region which is expected to boost revenue for the state as well.

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2023, 09:29 AM IST
TAGS: Nitin Gadkari Mumbai-Goa National Highway NHAI
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 394 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city