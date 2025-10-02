Maruti Suzuki posts record exports in September 2025, domestic sales dip

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, ended September 2025 on a mixed note, strong exports but subdued domestic volumes weighed by logistical constraints. The company reported total sales of 189,665 units, up marginally from 184,727 units in September 2024.

Maruti Suzuki shipped 42,204 units, its highest-ever monthly tally, underlining how global markets are becoming a crucial growth lever. In comparison, exports stood at 27,728 units in the same month last year.

Exports hit all-time high

What stood out this month was Maruti Suzuki’s exports. The company shipped 42,204 units, its highest-ever monthly tally, underlining how global markets are becoming a crucial growth lever. In comparison, exports stood at 27,728 units in the same month last year.

Domestically, however, sales slowed. Maruti sold 135,711 units in India, down from 148,061 units last September. The automaker pointed out that logistical bottlenecks in the latter part of the month dampened dispatches.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Fuel efficiency tested; Check out the results…

Still, the festive spirit seems to be on its side. The brand claimed to have delivered a record 165,000 cars in just the first eight days of the ongoing Navratri period, aided by improved customer sentiment following GST reform.

Passenger cars vs SUVs

Maruti’s compact cars, including the Swift, Baleno, and WagonR, kept the momentum alive with 66,882 units, a slight uptick from 60,480 units a year ago. The mini segment, which includes the Alto and S-Presso, continued its slide with only 7,208 units, down from 10,363 last year.

The bigger worry came from SUVs, once the company’s fastest-growing segment. Utility vehicle sales, spanning Brezza, Grand Vitara, Fronx, Invicto, Jimny, XL6 and the recently introduced Victoris, fell to 48,695 units, against 61,549 in September 2024.

Maruti’s compact cars, including the Swift, Baleno, and WagonR, kept the momentum alive with 66,882 units, a slight uptick from 60,480 units a year ago.

August and half-yearly performance

Compared to August 2025’s 192,215 units, September was softer, highlighting supply side issues more than demand concerns. For the first half of FY2025-26, Maruti Suzuki’s cumulative sales stood at 1,078,735 units, just a shade above the 1,063,418 units sold in the same period last year.

Also Read : Victoris vs Grand Vitara: Which Maruti Suzuki SUV makes more sense

The biggest spotlight for the company this year was the introduction of the Victoris SUV, which widened its SUV portfolio and drove the company further into the premium space. Maruti also launched updates on major models such as the Brezza and XL6 to keep its line-up vibrant.

The major buzz for the next couple of months will be the Maruti Suzuki eVitara, the company's first purpose-built electric SUV, scheduled for launch in FY2025-26.

Outlook

With festive demand picking up and fresh launches on the horizon, Maruti Suzuki will be hoping that September’s domestic hiccups remain a blip. For now, the record-breaking exports underline that India’s auto giant is balancing between defending its turf at home and chasing new opportunities abroad.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: