Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Fuel efficiency tested; Check out the results…

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 28 Sept 2025, 10:42 am
  • The Maruti Suzuki Victoris targets younger buyers with an affordable price and unique features. A media drive tested its performance, revealing decent ride quality and a fuel efficiency of 19 kmpl.

maruti suzuki victoris
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is offered in two new exterior colourways..
maruti suzuki victoris
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is offered in two new exterior colourways..
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is being aimed at the younger India, says the carmaker. With an affordable introductory price tag and first-in-segment features listed on the brochure, the Vitoris has garnered a fair share of attention with its introduction.

However, what the brochure doesn't reveal is the driving feel and the ride quality of the SUV. HT Auto tested all of this during the official media drive, and the results were more than decent.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Victoris first drive review: Sliding into the new era

The fuel efficiency, popularly known as ‘mileage’, of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris was also tested under certain conditions, which are listed below:

What were the conditions for this test?

During this test, the SUV was set to 80 km/h on adaptive cruise control mode, and the car maintained this pace for approximately 80 per cent of the drive. The test was conducted on a highway for a distance of 50 km. On the inside, the climate control system was set to 24 degrees, and the driving mode was set to auto.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Victoris vs Hyundai Creta: Price, specifications and features compared

The test was done on the ZXI (O) AllGrip variant of the Victoris. The engine in this variant is the 1462 cc, K15C smart hybrid running on Petrol fuel. The engine gets claimed power figures of 101.6 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 139 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm.

What were the results of the test?

The SUV was particularly close to the numbers claimed by ARAI. After the run, the figure achieved was 19 kmpl.

What else should you know about the Victoris?

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris in this configuration weighs about 1765 kg (gross), and it comes fitted with all the bells and whistles. The SUV has become the second product from Maruti Suzuki's lineup to have received a 5-star safety rating from both BNCAP and GNCAP. The carmaker is also offering this product at a special introductory pricing of 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 28 Sept 2025, 10:42 am IST

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

