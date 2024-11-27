Decoding what Sonic Studio Experience on Mahindra EVs promise for audiophiles

Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e all-electric SUVs made their global debut on Tuesday evening and signal a determined push from the Indian car manufacturer towards its aim of gaining a larger share of the Indian electric vehicle (EV) pie. But while much has been said already about the crucial aspects of battery technology, range and performance credentials of both models, Mahindra has also brought in something called Sonic Studio Experience for the first time ever. What is Mahindra Sonic Studio Experience?

Both Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e will feature a 16-speaker, 1400 watt Harman Kardon sound system that is being claimed as the best in-car audio technology anywhere in the world. According to company officials, the Mahindra Sonic Studio Experience encompasses the speaker units with cutting-edge technologies from the world of audio entertainment to elevate the in-car music experience.

The sound system inside the Mahindra EVs make use of Dolby Atmos technology for a surround-sound effect while collaboration with Oscar winner AR Rahman adds his touch to a host of sound elements on the vehicles - chimes, alerts and experience mode sounds. “Working on the BE 6e and XEV 9e has been an immensely satisfying experience as I sought to create a soundscape that transforms every drive into a memorable journey," said Rahman in a press statement issued by the carmaker. “By envisioning the emotions passengers might be experiencing on their travels, my goal was to design sounds that not only enhance the driving experience but also complement the journey and make it uniquely enjoyable."

Mahindra EVs to get VenueScapes Live

Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e electric SUVs will also feature VenueScapes Live. This is essentially a feature which ‘authentically recreates ’ the acoustics of some of the world’s most iconic concert venues like Royal Opera House in Mumbai, Boston Symphony Hall and Wembley Stadium. Mahindra claims that VenueScapes Live feature allows passengers inside the vehicle to get the best recreation possible of sound stages inside concert halls.

Additionally, the sound system inside both Mahindra EVs claim to adapt to road conditions and external noise.

