Decoding what Sonic Studio Experience on Mahindra EVs promise for audiophiles

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 27 Nov 2024, 09:45 AM
  • Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e feature a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, complete with Dolby Atmos technology.
Mahindra
Mahindra launched its XEV 9e SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is built on the INGLO platform which has been built from scratch for the born-electric brand.
The XEV 9e measures 4789 mm in lenght and has an overall ground clearance of 207 mm. The underbody battery is protected and higher off the ground at 222 mm.
The XEV 9e is designed to be an electric car in the luxury segment and it gets 7 airbags along with 3 point emergency locking retractors. The design has been developed under the heartcore design language.
The rear of the car features a sleek and connected LED tail lamp just like at the front of the car. Gloss black panels can be seen used lower down on the vehicle.   
The front doors of the car gets flush door handles just like the ones seen on the XUV 700. The rear door features a vertical door handle which is placed higher up near near the rear quarter glass of the car.
The SUV also gets 5-spoke stylish 19-inch alloys along with aero covers. The wheels can also be upgraded to 20-inchers. There are disc brakes on all wheel and new brake by wire technology.
Pricing for Mahindra XEV 9e (left) and BE 6e select variants have now been revealed.
Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e all-electric SUVs made their global debut on Tuesday evening and signal a determined push from the Indian car manufacturer towards its aim of gaining a larger share of the Indian electric vehicle (EV) pie. But while much has been said already about the crucial aspects of battery technology, range and performance credentials of both models, Mahindra has also brought in something called Sonic Studio Experience for the first time ever. What is Mahindra Sonic Studio Experience?

Also Read : Check out key highlights of Mahinfra XEV 9e and BE 6e

Both Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e will feature a 16-speaker, 1400 watt Harman Kardon sound system that is being claimed as the best in-car audio technology anywhere in the world. According to company officials, the Mahindra Sonic Studio Experience encompasses the speaker units with cutting-edge technologies from the world of audio entertainment to elevate the in-car music experience.

The sound system inside the Mahindra EVs make use of Dolby Atmos technology for a surround-sound effect while collaboration with Oscar winner AR Rahman adds his touch to a host of sound elements on the vehicles - chimes, alerts and experience mode sounds. “Working on the BE 6e and XEV 9e has been an immensely satisfying experience as I sought to create a soundscape that transforms every drive into a memorable journey," said Rahman in a press statement issued by the carmaker. “By envisioning the emotions passengers might be experiencing on their travels, my goal was to design sounds that not only enhance the driving experience but also complement the journey and make it uniquely enjoyable."

Mahindra EVs to get VenueScapes Live

Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e electric SUVs will also feature VenueScapes Live. This is essentially a feature which ‘authentically recreates ’ the acoustics of some of the world’s most iconic concert venues like Royal Opera House in Mumbai, Boston Symphony Hall and Wembley Stadium. Mahindra claims that VenueScapes Live feature allows passengers inside the vehicle to get the best recreation possible of sound stages inside concert halls.

Additionally, the sound system inside both Mahindra EVs claim to adapt to road conditions and external noise.

First Published Date: 27 Nov 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Mahindra XEV 9e Mahindra BE 6e Mahindra EV Electric car electric vehicle

