Mahindra BE 6e launched at ₹18.90 lakh: Key highlights of the first BE brand EV
Mahindra has launched two new electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and the BE 6e With these models, the company has also launched two new brands for its electric vehicle range, ‘XEV’ and the ‘BE’. While the XEV 9e has been positioned as a premium vehicle, the BE 6e on the other hand is a sportier model. Mahindra has given the BE 6e sporty credentials with its looks and the overall packaging of the vehicle.
The 6e is the first product under the BE brand. Mahindra is expected to launch more products under the BE brand such as the previously showcased BE.07 and BE.09 concepts. Here’s an indepth look at what the first product under the BE brand has to offer.
Mahindra BE 6e: Dimension
The BE 6e measures 4,371 mm in length, 1,907 mm in width, and 1,627 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,775 mm. This coupe-SUV comes with 19-inch aero-optimized wheels fitted with 245/55 section tyres to enhance its road presence. As an option, larger 20-inch wheels are also available with 245/50 section tyres. The BE 6e has a ground clearance of 207 mm and maintains a turning circle that is less than 10 meters. It offers 455 litres of boot space in addition to providing an extra 45-litre frunk.
Mahindra BE 6e: Design
The Mahindra BE 6e has a sleek, aggressive design with sharp character lines and prominent wheel arches and a sculpted hood. It boasts C-shaped LED daytime running lights and a sleek bumper. Enhancements to aerodynamic efficiency come in the way of a hood scoop and aerodynamically optimized alloy wheels. An illuminated BE emblem on the hood adds to its distinctive appearance.
Mahindra BE 6e: Features
The Mahindra BE 6e sports a twin-screen setup, both measuring at 12.3 inch with one being the infotainment screen and the other being the instrument cluster. Interestingly, these displays are placed on the dashboard with a floating style. There's also a two-spoke steering wheel, illuminated logo, and large sunroof. A 16-speaker audio system, automatic parking function, an ADAS suite, and a 360-degree camera are other amenities fitted on the SUV.
Mahindra BE 6e: Powertrain
While the set of features and design differ between the XEV 9e and the BE 6e, the powertrain remains the same between the two. The Mahindra INGLO architecture supports two different battery pack options, which are 59 kWh and 79 kWh units. These lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs. Just like the XEV 9e, the BE 6e will also be available with the 59 kWh battery pack initially. Mahindra claims that the BE 6e can charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes using a 175 kW DC fast charger. While the range for the 59 kWh battery pack is not yet revealed, the 79 kWh battery pack is claimed to provide 682 km of range as tested by ARAI.
The smaller battery pack is rated to produce 228 bhp while the larger 79 kWh battery pack versions produce 278 bhp. The torque output remains the same across both the battery pack options at 380 Nm.
Mahindra BE 6e: Price
While the complete price list of the Mahindra BE 6e has not been revealed yet, the base model, which is termed as the ‘Pack One’ trim level starts at ₹18.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Apart from this trim level, Mahindra has confirmed that the XEV 9e will get two more trim levels, namely ‘Pack Two’ and ‘Pack Three’. Prices of these trim levels will be revealed at a later stage. The deliveries of the BE 6e are also set to begin from February 2025 or March 2025.
