Lamborghini eyeing Tier I, Tier II cities for volume growth in India

Automobili Lamborghini, after having established its presence across the top cities in India, is now eyeing the smaller Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities for volume growth. Bullish on the country's economic growth, the automaker believes that a rise of first-generation entrepreneurs and large-scale road infrastructure development will fuel its future business growth.

While the demand for Lamborghini supercars was earlier concentrated in bigger cities and metros, it has now spread out and is reaching smaller cities as well, Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal said in an interaction with PTI. "We launched a programme and reached out to possible customers in 100 cities. Today we have 50 cities in India where you can find a Lamborghini owner and these Tier I and Tier II cities now contribute to more than 25 per cent of the business. So these cities are becoming very important for us," he noted.

The luxury automaker began its operations in the country in 2007 and last year, the brand sold 92 units here, registering a growth of 33 per cent as compared to 69 units in 2021. The Italian brand has three models in its India portfolio - Urus SUV, Huracan Tecnica and Aventador sports cars, with prices starting upwards of ₹3 crore.

Talking about the cities that have added to Lamborghini's order book, Agarwal said that places like Amritsar, Shillong, Lucknow, Udupi, and Ajmer also have customers of Lamborghini. "So it is just not restricted to the bigger cities. A lot more first generation entrepreneurs are buying, then there are women who are coming and buying..earlier it used to be third or fourth generation entrepreneurs buying our cars," he stated.

The bulk of the charge is being led by the Urus SUV, which accounts for 60 per cent of the total sales in the country. Agarwal also stated that more than 80 per cent of the Urus buyers are first time Lamborghini owners.

