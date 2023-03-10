HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Lamborghini Urus Is Going All Electric By 2029, But Not Before…

Lamborghini Urus is going all-electric by 2029, but not before…

Lamborghini Urus has propelled the Italian supercar maker to astronomical highs and while purists may still rave about the ground-kissing ultra fast machines that have defined the company for years, their numbers are being drowned out by the roaring success of the Urus SUV. The company's top boss has now confirmed that there would also be an all-electric Lamborghini Urus by 2029. Sit down, purists!

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Mar 2023, 18:18 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of Lamborghini Urus Performante in action on a dirt track near Bengaluru.
File photo of Lamborghini Urus Performante in action on a dirt track near Bengaluru.
File photo of Lamborghini Urus Performante in action on a dirt track near Bengaluru.
File photo of Lamborghini Urus Performante in action on a dirt track near Bengaluru.

Urus is the first-ever SUV from Lamborghini and was unveiled for the world in 2017 before being officially launched in 2019. It was brought to Indian shores within a month of its global launch and the model has quickly become the best-selling Lamborghini here and elsewhere. In India, around 80 per cent of Urus buyers are also first-time Lamborghini owners, prompting the company to also drive out the Urus Performante in November.

But the world is moving towards cleaner mobility solutions and ultra capable machines like Lamborghini Urus - inspiring as it may be - may not cut it with new-age and conscious buyers. The solution? An all-electric Urus. This was confirmed by Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann who reportedly said that Urus EV makes perfect sense.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.1 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lamborghini Urus Facelift
3996 cc | Petrol Manual
₹3.15 - 3.43 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Sto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Sto
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 7.19 kmpl
₹4.99 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.54 - 4.1 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Porsche 911 Gt3 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911 Gt3
3996 cc | Petrol | 9 kmpl
₹2.49 Crore***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Watch: Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV: Track test review

Lamborghini is currently transitioning towards cleaner technology and has plug-in hybrids planned. But the Urus EV won't be its first all-electric offering. This title will be held by a 2+2 super grand tourer, expected at some point in 2028. This will be a completely new model and won't be based on anything that the company has at present. (Read more here)

The Italians though are determined to play the electric game and play it big. “There are four pillars in my head. Design and performance, these are things that we have always done. The other two? It is the perceived performance," Winkelmann had previously said. (Read more here)

The company announced just last year that it will invest a minimum of 1.8 billion euros to have a lineup of hybrids even as it then shifts towards fully-electric supercars.

First Published Date: 10 Mar 2023, 18:18 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Lamborghini Urus EV Electric vehicle electric car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
41% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 738 Rs. 1,244
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city