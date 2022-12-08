HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News What Are The Four Pillars Of Electrified Supercars? Lamborghini Ceo Outlines

What are the four pillars of electrified supercars? Lamborghini CEO outlines

At a time when the world of automobiles is sprinting towards electrification, supercars are no different. Lamborghini being a flagbearer of the supercar segment of the industry, aims to spearhead the tide. In a bid to do that, the Italian auto marquee already launched the Sian FKP 37 three years ago, which came as the brand's first-ever hybrid model. Since then, Lamborghini has been tinkering with hybridized concepts more often. Now, the automaker's CEO Stephan Winkelmann has said to Autocar that the brand with a raging bull logo will continue to bring electrified models into the market in its bid to spearhead the electrified supercar segment.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Dec 2022, 11:30 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 came as the automaker's first-ever electrified supercar. (Lamborghini)
Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 came as the automaker's first-ever electrified supercar. (Lamborghini)
Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 came as the automaker's first-ever electrified supercar. (Lamborghini)
Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 came as the automaker's first-ever electrified supercar.

Also Read : Tesla EVs now even cheaper to buy in world's biggest EV market

The Lamborghini CEO has also outlined four key pillars that will be crucial for the future of electrified supercars. These include design, performance and sound. “There are four pillars in my head. Design and performance, these are things that we have always done. The other two? It is the perceived performance. So how you feel, how engaged you are. Like a pilot. The other one is the sound. These are the things that are the most challenging, so the sound is something where we have to see what is coming up. I don’t want to say it’s easy – it will be different from today," he said to the British publication.

Lamborghini is now working on its next hybrid model, which will be the successor to the currently out-of-production Aventador with an electrified powertrain. The automaker has also confirmed that by the end of 2024, the entire product lineup of the automaker will feature electrification, and by the end of the decade, it will bring a fully electric model. However, despite being an all-electric model, the e-supercar would continue to carry the signature styling, performance and sound of Lamborghinis, as the automaker's CEO has hinted.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Sto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Sto
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 7.19 kmpl
₹4.99 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.54 - 4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lamborghini Urus Facelift
3996 cc | Petrol Manual
₹3.15 - 3.43 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details

Speaking about the performance enhancement of the upcoming hybrid models, Winkelmann has said that the automaker is already in the development stages for that. “We are already working on perceived performance. I think that the software is going to take major steps to help us improve lateral acceleration and the direction of the contact between machine and driver. These things are paramount for success," he said.

First Published Date: 08 Dec 2022, 11:30 AM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini supercar sportscar hybrid car electric car electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Ather_450
Ather charges forward with unique offers on its electric scooter
Ola_S1_Air_main_1666430289005
What offers are available on Ola electric scooters in December?
Toyota_91
Toyota cars most likely to run lakhs of kilometers, finds study
Scorpio_Classic
SUVs continue to power Mahindra in India
Volkswagen_ID3_side
Volkswagen ID.3 facelift teaser will make you crave for more

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

This Indian state plans 1000 EV charging stations by 2024
This Indian state plans 1000 EV charging stations by 2024
How to check and change car engine coolant
How to check and change car engine coolant
These were India's best-selling cars in November
These were India's best-selling cars in November
EV charging business may need up to ₹1.05 lakh cr investment by 2032: Report
EV charging business may need up to 1.05 lakh cr investment by 2032: Report
Apollo Tyres inaugurates new tyre testing facility in Chennai
Apollo Tyres inaugurates new tyre testing facility in Chennai

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city