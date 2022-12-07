Tesla EVs now even cheaper to buy in world's biggest EV market

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 07, 2022

Tesla is a dominant player in China, the world's biggest EV & auto market

But recent times have seen the heat grow on Tesla, from local & global players

Little wonder then that the US EV giant is now offering even more subsidies on its offerings

Model 3 will now have a subsidy of 6,000 yuan or around 71,000

Model Y also has a similar subsidy for potential buyers of the SUV

These are in addition to a number of offers & subsidies already on Tesla EVs in the country

Tesla has an audacious goal of selling 20 million EVs each year from 2030. China is a key market as such

Production at Shanghai facility has suffered hurdles in recent times owing to pandemic factors
Tesla is also under scrutiny over multiple accidents. For more...
