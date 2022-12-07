Tesla EVs now even cheaper to buy in world's biggest EV market

Tesla is a dominant player in China, the world's biggest EV & auto market
But recent times have seen the heat grow on Tesla, from local & global players
Little wonder then that the US EV giant is now offering even more subsidies on its offerings
Model 3 will now have a subsidy of 6,000 yuan or around ₹71,000
Model Y also has a similar subsidy for potential buyers of the SUV
These are in addition to a number of offers & subsidies already on Tesla EVs in the country
Tesla has an audacious goal of selling 20 million EVs each year from 2030. China is a key market as such
Production at Shanghai facility has suffered hurdles in recent times owing to pandemic factors