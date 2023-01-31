Lamborghini EV won't be based on existing supercar, will be a brand new model

Lamborghini confirmed its electric ambitions in November of 2022 when it informed that its first-ever electric vehicle (EV) will be ready in 2028. A supercar powered by battery technology may seem inevitable but the Italians aren't going to just plonk the new technology on their existing lineup of much-acclaimed supercar models. Instead, there is a completely new electric model being worked upon.

Rouven Mohr, Chief Technical Officer at Lamborghini, told Motor1 recently that the additional weight of a battery isn't quite ideal for the lineup of existing supercars in the portfolio. “On the super sports car, we believe that at the moment it is not the right time, and also probably the next five, six years, it'll be not the right time because the super sports cars, we want to avoid this additional weight," he was quoted as saying. "We want to avoid the performance depending strongly on the state of the charge of the battery and on the temperature."

So for anyone expecting an electric Lamborghini Huracan or Lamborghini Aventador, pause. The all-electric Lamborghini EV will be a four-seater model with a ground clearance that's higher than that of the traditional Lamborghini sportscar models. And as for the Huracan and Aventaor, plug-in hybrid technology is the path that is being preferred.

This may come as a sense of relief to purists, many of whom had been scathing in their opinion of Lamborghini models ditching their iconic engines for batteries. Many others grudgingly admitted that while not ideal, the shift to electric is inevitable. And Lamborghini hardly wants to miss out. Afterall, its gamble to offer Urus, its first-ever SUV, has paid it rich dividends with the model selling like hotcakes despite being significantly different - at least in terms of body shape and style - to the models that Lamborghini has manufactured for decades.

