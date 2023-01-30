HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Lamborghini Eyes Century Mark In India In 2023

Lamborghini eyes century mark in India in 2023

Italian supercar brand under the umbrella of Volkswagen Group, Lamborghini, is aiming to cross the century mark in sales in the Indian market in 2023. Buoyed by the record sales performance in 2022, the automaker is hopeful to continue the momentum in 2023. Lamborghini India head Sharad Agarwal said that the automaker is targeting a three-digit mark this year, reports PTI. The automaker also claims to bring its first hybrid model to India after its global debut slated in the first quarter of this year. However, no specific timeline for the India launch has been revealed yet.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jan 2023, 09:27 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Lamborghini Urus was the carmaker's bestselling model in India in 2022.
Lamborghini Urus was the carmaker's bestselling model in India in 2022.
Lamborghini Urus was the carmaker's bestselling model in India in 2022.
Lamborghini Urus was the carmaker's bestselling model in India in 2022.

Lamborghini sold 92 cars in India in 2022, registering a 33 per cent growth compared to 2021, when it retailed 69 units, its previous best sales performance in the country. Before that, the best sales performance from the Italian brand was in 2019, with 52 units. In 2022, Urus SUV was the bestselling model for the brand in India, contributing more than 60 per cent to total sales.

Also Read : This is what Lamborghini Aventador replacement will look like

Now, with the upbeat sales performance last year, the auto company is hopeful about posting an even better sales record this year, possibly crossing the century mark. "Yes, that's going to be our direction. This is the question which has been coming for some time. We look forward to how do we achieve the three-digit mark and hit the century, maybe in 2023. We are hopeful that's the direction we are taking," Agarwal said.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.1 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lamborghini Urus Facelift
3996 cc | Petrol Manual
₹3.15 - 3.43 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Lamborghini Huracan (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Lamborghini Huracan
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr***Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Porsche 911 Gt3 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911 Gt3
3996 cc | Petrol | 9 kmpl
₹2.49 Crore***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw Xm (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Xm
4395 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
₹2.6 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Speaking about the sales performance, Agarwal also said that Lamborghini is not seeing any change or any slowdown pattern in its business in India. "In fact, we are starting the year with a very, very strong order book, and all of our models have an average waiting time of about 18 months in the country," he said, further adding, “So this clearly shows that the production allocation for this year is already sold out in the country. So we remain very positive about our growth."

Speaking about the future product launches from the brand, the Lamborghini India boss said that the company plans to hybridize its entire model range in the country, starting in 2023. "And then in 2024, we will bring the hybrid Urus as well as the new hybrid V10, which is going to be the follower of Huracan, a completely new car," Agarwal added. He further said that in 2022, India emerged as one of the fastest-growing markets for the brand in the Asia Pacific region and globally as well. Interestingly, the auto company posted its best-ever global sales record in 2022 with 9,233 cars, registering a 10 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) growth compared to 2021, while sales in Asia grew by 14 per cent.

First Published Date: 30 Jan 2023, 09:27 AM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Lamborghini Urus Lamborghini Aventador luxury car supercar Sportscar
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy.
Big slash: Ford Motor to cut thousands of jobs, bets on EV tech
Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 320 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
7% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 347 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 529 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Benda_2
Benda LFC700 four-cylinder cruiser breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
Maruti Suzuki Fronx features a sporty and aerodynamic silhouette that gives it a muscular stance.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Variant-wise features explained
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Activa_Smart_1
Honda Activa 6G H-Smart launched in India: 10 things you need to know

Latest News

Lamborghini eyes century mark in India in 2023
Lamborghini eyes century mark in India in 2023
Elon Musk's mysterious ways on display in Tesla tweet trial
Elon Musk's mysterious ways on display in Tesla tweet trial
Lamborghini's naturally aspirated V12 engine is its heart
Lamborghini's naturally aspirated V12 engine is its heart
Semiconductor shortage woes continue to linger
Semiconductor shortage woes continue to linger
Maruti Suzuki aims to explore wider spectrum of greener fuel solutions
Maruti Suzuki aims to explore wider spectrum of greener fuel solutions

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city