This is what Lamborghini Aventador replacement will look like

It's a well-known fact that Lamborghini is working on a replacement model for the Aventador. But this is the first time the upcoming supercar's design has been leaked through patent images. The images leaked through World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) revealed the upcoming Lamborghini would be insanely wild looking. It has been revealed that the Italian car marquee has filed for a patent with the North Macedonian bureau. This revelation comes right ahead of the V12-powered car's March 2023 debut. Upon launch, the new model will be the new flagship of the Sant'Agata Bolognese brand.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Jan 2023, 17:16 PM
Lamborghini Aventador replacement model comes with a sharp and aggressive design. (Image: WIPO)
As the patent images suggest, the car is unmistakably a Lamborghini with a share front fascia. The Y motif of the LED headlamps and taillights is clearly visible. Also, the generously sized air intakes to cool down the mighty engine too are visible.

(Also Watch: In pics: This tailor-made Ferrari Roma is influenced by Chinese aesthetics)

The bold front profile looks similar to the Sian FKP 37, while the top-mounted exhaust tips illustrate the hexagons remain a recurring theme for the Lamborghini cars. It gets a massive diffuser, delivering a Centenario-like vibe. The leaked images also give us a top-down view of the engine bat where the all-new V12 engine is located.

The patent images don't reveal the interior of the car. However, expect it to come sporting a cockpit packed with advanced-technology-enabled features. Expect it to get a dual-screen setup on the centre console, while plenty of carbon fibre and Alcantara are likely to be there.

Interestingly, the upcoming Lamborghini flagship will adopt a greener powertrain, as the automaker has previously said. It will combine the highly powerful V12 internal combustion engine with an electric motor powered by a battery pack for a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Clearly, Lamborghini is doing its best to purchase its immunity in a fast-changing world where electrification is the gateway for the automakers to sustain.

Besides the Aventador replacement, Lamborghini is also working on a Huracan successor, which is next in the pipeline from the supercar marquee. The Huracan replacement too, would arrive as a hybrid-powered equipped model. In addition, Lamborghini Urus has been spotted testing a PHEV powertrain. This comes as part of the automaker's strategy to electrify all three models by 2024 partially. Apart from that, a pure electric Lambo is slated to arrive in the second half of this decade.

First Published Date: 17 Jan 2023, 17:16 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Lamborghini Aventador superar hypercar sportscar luxury car
