In pics: This tailor-made Ferrari Roma is influenced by Chinese aesthetics
Ferrari has produced a one-off Roma for China to celebrate the automaker's 30 years in business in the country.
Ferrari has unveiled a special-edition Roma that comes celebrating the brand's 30 years in China.
The one-off Ferrari Roma sports Sanusilver Matte and Rosso Magma Glossy colour shades.
The tailor-made Ferrari Roma claims to have taken inspiration from traditional Chinese aesthetics and craftsmanship.
The special-edition Roma comes wearing distinctive colour theme, while the design remains same as the standard model.
The car gets carbon fibre elements at different places like rear diffuser.
The rear profile gets split LED taillights, quad exhaust setup, adding bold style to the car.
The red strip running through the centre of the car from front to rear is claimed to have been influenced by classic Ming dynasty furnitures.
Visually the car looks fluid with its overall appearance.
The cabin wears a vibrant red colour theme paired with glossy black panels.
Technically, the one-off Roma remains same as the standard version of the car.
The sporty bucket seats along with several other places inside the cockpit come featuring special badging.
First Published Date: 17 Jan 2023, 10:00 AM IST
