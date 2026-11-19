Steelbird Helmets has introduced the Vintage 5.0, a new open-face helmet with retro-inspired styling. It features an ABS inner shell, a thermoplastic outer shell and both ISI and DOT certifications. The helmet is aimed at urban commuters and motorcycle riders looking for an open-face design with modern safety and comfort features.

Steelbird Helmets has launched the Vintage 5.0 open-face helmet at ₹ 2,149, featuring ISI and DOT certifications, a retractable visor peak, dual visors, ventilation and four size options

Steelbird Vintage 5.0 Highlights

The Vintage 5.0 gets a high-impact ABS inner shell and a high-impact-resistant thermoplastic outer shell. One of its key features is a retractable visor peak system. It also comes with a scratch-resistant clear visor and an additional smoke visor, which is intended to reduce glare while riding in bright conditions.

Other features include padded interiors, ventilation channels and an adjustable side strap. The helmet also gets a quick-release chinstrap mechanism for easier fastening and removal. The Steelbird Vintage 5.0 is priced at ₹2,149 and is available in four sizes: Small (560 mm), Medium (580 mm), Large (600 mm) and Extra Large (620 mm).

“The Vintage 5.0 reflects the growing preference among riders for retro-inspired helmets that offer modern functionality. With its unique retractable visor peak system, dual certification and enhanced comfort features, we aim to deliver an experience that appeals to riders who want their helmet to reflect their personality while prioritising safety," Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Helmets, stated.

Also Read : Steelbird FEC-3 helmet launched in India at ₹4,499; gets triple safety homologation

Steelbird's Recent Helmet Launches

The launch of the Vintage 5.0 comes on the heels of Steelbird’s recent launch of the FEC-3 helmet at a starting price of ₹4,499. Additionally, the FEC-3 helmet boasts triple homologation under DOT, BIS and ECE 22.06 standards. Its outer shell is constructed using a high-impact PC-ABS blend material, engineered to meet the requirements of DOT and ECE 22.06 safety standards.

Not only that, but the company recently announced that it had sold more than 10 lakh SBA-20 helmets in India. Launched in January 2024, the SBA-20 was designed for riders seeking a blend of everyday protection, practical features and sporty aesthetics.

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