Steelbird FEC-3 helmet launched in India at ₹4,499; gets triple safety homologation

Steelbird India has launched its latest offering, the FEC-3 helmet, at a starting price of ₹4,499. Additionally, the FEC-3 helmet has received triple homologation under DOT, BIS and ECE 22.06 standards. Its outer shell is constructed using a high-impact PC-ABS blend material, engineered to meet the requirements of DOT and ECE 22.06 safety standards.

Steelbird FEC-3 Helmet: Design and Features

Designed with a sporty and aggressive appearance, the FEC-3 features an aerodynamic profile, complementing its performance-inspired styling. The helmet is equipped with an integrated inner sun shield operated through a slider mechanism, allowing riders to adapt to changing light conditions. For enhanced visibility and riding convenience, the helmet comes with a high-quality polycarbonate (PC) visor featuring an anti-scratch coating and a Pinlock 30 anti-fog lens. Not only that, but the FEC-3 incorporates features, including a double D-Ring fastening system, wind deflector, nose protector, visor locking system and a quick-release visor mechanism. The Steelbird FEC-3 is available across three size options, including medium (580 mm), large (600 mm) and extra large (620 mm).

Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Hi-Tech India Limited, said, Diwali is a celebration of new beginnings, and we wanted to mark this festive season by introducing a product that reflects our continued commitment to rider safety and innovation. With the FEC-3, we are bringing together three important safety certifications, premium features and an aggressive, sporty design in a single helmet. Our objective has always been to make advanced safety accessible to riders while ensuring that they do not have to compromise on styling, comfort or quality.

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