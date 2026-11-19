Maharashtra led passenger vehicle sales in the second quarter of the current financial year. During the said quarter, 13.61 lakh units of passenger vehicles were sold in India. Maharashtra alone recorded 1.65 lakh units, while the Western Zone of the country led the zonal sales chart with 4.29 lakh units.

According to the data, revealed by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat were at the second and third positions in the list in Q2 FY27. Fourth and fifth positions were held by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Maharashtra contributed 12.1% of total passenger vehicle sales in the same quarter. The festive season, ranging from Ganesh Chaturthi to Diwali, played a crucial role in the sales momentum in the last quarter.

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In the two-wheeler segment, 64.33 lakh units of motorcycles and two-wheelers were dispatched during the last quarter, ranging between July and September. The Western Zone led the two-wheeler wholesales chart with 21.13 lakh units. State-wise, Uttar Pradesh recorded the higher number of two-wheeler sales with 7.89 lakh units clocked, followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka. Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra contributed 12.3% and 11.1% to the total two-wheeler wholesales in Q2 FY27.

In three-wheeler segment, last quarter clocked 2.85 lakh units with Southern Zone leading the chart with 96,000 units. State-wise, Uttar Pradesh recorded highest three wheelers wholesales with 34,000 units in the Q2 FY27. It was followed by Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar and Tamil Nadu.

In the commercial vehicle segment, a total of 3.09 lakh units were dispatched to the dealerships by the auto OEMs. The Western Zone led the commercial vehicle sales in the last quarter with 1.13 lakh units dispatched. State-wise, Maharashtra recorded highest commercial vehicle sales with 46,000 units in the country in Q2 FY27. It was followed by states like Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

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