Lamborghini And Chill! Supercar Maker Now Has A Super Tv Channel

Supercar maker Lamborghini launches official TV channel. What you can see on it

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 30 Dec 2024, 11:59 AM
  • Lamborghini TV is the official free mobile application from the Italian supercar manufacturer, which is currently unavailable for iOS users.
Lamborghini TV is the official free mobile application from the Italian supercar manufacturer, which is currently unavailable for iOS users.

Almost all automakers have their dedicated mobile applications for iOS and Android users. These applications are focused on utility services, connectivity features etc. Lamborghini, being an iconic supercar manufacturer too has its app, christened Unica. However, only the Lamborghini owners can use this. Now, the Italian supercar manufacturer has launched something afresh, the Lamborghini TV.

Lamborghini TV is actually a new mobile application meant for everyone. It is a dedicated television channel showing nothing but Lamborghini stuff all the time. This comes as a streaming app available for download for free. What will the viewers see on Lamborghini TV? There are different categories for historical videos, in-depth features on Lamborghini engines and technology, podcasts, model-specific information, and more.

The viewers of Lamborghini TV can also see a track test of the Lamborghini Revuelto and learn about the new twin-turbocharged V8 engines in the Lamborghini Temerario. Also, they can catch a podcast with the supercar manufacturer's CEO Stephan Winkelmann, or see what happened to the black Lamborghini Countach immortalized in The Cannonball Run. In a nutshell, the Lamborghini TV is a go-to place for Lamborghini enthusiasts to check podcasts, model deep dives, or whenever they just need to stare at a Revuelto.

As of now, most of the clips available on the Lamborghini TV are just a couple of minutes long, save for the podcast. However, all of those content are available on the company's YouTube channel as well.

Lamborghini TV: There is a catch

The Lamborghini TV may be a free mobile application available for download, but there is a catch. It is not available for iPhone users. In fact, the users won't be able to use the Lamborghini TV on any mobile device unless it has Android TV, Tizen or Webos TV installed. Tizen is synonymous with Samsung, while Webos TV is used with LG and some Hyundai televisions.

30 Dec 2024, 11:59 AM IST
