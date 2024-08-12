Lamborghini bets big on India, bullish on supercar sales hike in near term

Italian supercar marque Lamborghini is hoping to see exponential growth in the Indian market. The sportscar brand hopes that India will become a key market for the automaker in the Asia Pacific region in the long term, driven by customers who are the youngest globally, reported PTI. The report has quoted Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific Region Director, Francesco Scardaoni saying that the OEM aims to cross the annual sales milestone of 150 units in India in 2026.

Lamborghini registered a record 103 units in India in 2023, crossing the three-digit milestone for the first time. With the rapidly evolving consumer preference and ambition, the demand for ultra-luxury cars is ramping up. Lamborghini's increasing sales comes as a testimony to that. Currently, India is in the 14th position in terms of global markets by volume sales across the world. In the Asia Pacific region, India is positioned in sixth place, while in terms of percentage, the country is the fastest growing market, claimed the OEM. "In terms of volume, India is number 14th in the world and number sixth in Asia Pacific. In terms of percentage it is the fastest growing market," Scardaoni reportedly said.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Lamborghini Urus SE 3996 cc 3996 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 4.57 Cr Compare Bentley Bentayga 3996 cc 3996 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.10 Cr Compare Lamborghini Huracan Evo 5204.0 cc 5204.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.22 Cr Compare View Offers Lamborghini Huracan STO 5204.0 cc 5204.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.99 Cr Compare Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder 5204.0 cc 5204.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.54 Cr Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Lamborghini Urus SE launched at ₹4.57 crore. Check what's new

In 2023, Lamborghini crossed the 10,000 units worldwide sales milestone and at the same time in India, the auto company crossed the 100 cars mark. In the first half of 2024, deliveries worldwide for the brand are still showing growth compared to the previous year and India is on a similar trend, Scardaoni added. Last year, China was Lamborghini's biggest market in the Asia Pacific region with 845 units, followed by Japan, South Korea, Australia and Taiwan, where the OEM registered 660, 434, 263 and 131 units respectively.

Speaking of India's possibility of a rise in the rankings in the Asia Pacific region, Scardaoni said, “It is still a long way to go to reach number three, two and number one but again we believe that in the long run for a country like India, it is possible... I believe that in the medium-term India can grow very fast." He further added that the company believes that India has all the right indicators in place to let it think that there would be really exponential growth.

Why Lamborghini is bullish on India

Explaining the rationale behind Lamborghini's bullishness on India, Scardaoni said, “It is related to the economy. It is the fastest growing economy in the world and it is important to also see that the customers here in India are the youngest among worldwide customers." He further said, “India is a country of start-ups, so there are a lot of young customers coming from new economy start-ups. India became an incubator for start-ups."

First Published Date: