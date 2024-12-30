Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today December 30, 2024: J&K CM Omar Abdullah drove a Mahindra Thar on snowy roads. Check out why and what makes the SUV so capable

LIVE UPDATES
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
30 Dec 2024, 09:36 AM IST
- Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared photos on Instagram while driving a Mahindra Thar to inspect snowfall handling in the region.
30 Dec 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Drunk driving, hooliganism, traffic violations in focus for Delhi, Noida, Gurugram police on New Year's eve
- Traffic police in Delhi-NCR have already started drive to check drunk driving cases besides other traffic violations ahead of the New Year celebrations.
30 Dec 2024, 09:06 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: UK pair pull a Kia car over 48 kms in 24 hours for charity. Check how much money raised
- Forget engines and batteries, some cars can be moved with sheer human will, especially when it is for a noble cause.
30 Dec 2024, 08:52 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: CII calls for excise duty reduction for petrol and diesel in Budget 2025. Know more
- Central excise duty accounts for approximately 21 per cent of petrol price and 18 per cent for diesel.
30 Dec 2024, 07:35 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Skoda Enyaq facelift teased again ahead of global debut, India launch in 2025. Key things to expect
- Skoda Enyaq facelift is expected to launch in India in late 2025 after its global debut in early next year.
First Published Date: 30 Dec 2024, 07:35 AM IST