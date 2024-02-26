BYD unveils first electric supercar, takes aim at Ferrari, Lamborghini

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 26, 2024

BYD Yangwang U9 is a high-performance electric supercar priced at nearly 2 crore

BYD claims the 2--seater supercar is even better than some of its Italian rivals in performance

The BYD Yangwang U9 supercar is capable of hitting a top speed of nearly 310 kmph

The electric supercar can also sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 2.36 seconds

 Check product page

Equipped with 4 electric motors, it can offer combined peak power of nearly 1,287 bhp

According to BYD, the supercar has a range of up to 450 kms on a single charge

 It is equipped with BYD's Blade Battery technology and supports ultra-fast charging of up to 500 kW

Its dual charging technology helps it to charge from 30% to 80% in just 10 minutes

BYD will launch the supercar first in China, and then in some global markets
Also check out this electric car from BYD will be its third EV for India. Launch soon
Click Here