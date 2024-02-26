BYD unveils first electric supercar, takes aim at Ferrari, Lamborghini

BYD Yangwang U9 is a high-performance electric supercar priced at nearly ₹2 crore
BYD claims the 2--seater supercar is even better than some of its Italian rivals in performance
The BYD Yangwang U9 supercar is capable of hitting a top speed of nearly 310 kmph
The electric supercar can also sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 2.36 seconds
Equipped with 4 electric motors, it can offer combined peak power of nearly 1,287 bhp
According to BYD, the supercar has a range of up to 450 kms on a single charge
It is equipped with BYD's Blade Battery technology and supports ultra-fast charging of up to 500 kW
Its dual charging technology helps it to charge from 30% to 80% in just 10 minutes
BYD will launch the supercar first in China, and then in some global markets