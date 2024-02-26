BYD introduces its first supercar Yangwang U9 to rival Ferrari, Lamborghini

BYD, the Chinese EV giant that toppled Tesla as the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has unveiled its first ever electric supercar Yangwang U9. It is a high-performance electric supercar priced at 1.68 million yuan (roughly converted to nearly ₹2 crore) that is aimed to take on supercars from global icons like Ferrari and Lamborghini . The BYD supercar will be first launched in China, before it makes its way to other global markets.

The performance of the BYD Yangwang U9 matches with that of some of its Italian rivals. The EV maker claims that the Yangwang U9 supercar can clock a top speed of 309.19 kmph and can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 2.36 seconds. The performance is better than some of the supercars that are powered by a 12-cylinder engine. Equipped with four electric motors with each delivering a peak power of 240 kW, the Yangwang U9 can offer combined peak power of 960 kW.

BYD Yangwang U9: 450-km range, dual-charging technology

BYD says that the supercar has been thoroughly tested in thermal management system that helps it perform even in high temperatures. It is equipped with BYD's Blade Battery technology that not only helps faster cooling but also supports ultra-fast charging of up to 500 kW. It also supports dual charging technology with two charging guns, helping it to charge from 30 percent to 80 percent in just 10 minutes. According to the EV maker, the supercar has a range of up to 450 kms on a single charge.

BYD Yangwang U9: All-wheel drive technology

BYD has also highlighted the technology to control all four wheels independently, helping to control the car with stability and safety. The supercar is also equipped with 12 active and passive aerodynamic packages to reduce drag coefficient and enhance heat dissipation efficiency. “YangWang will be a leader in our automobile segment by adopting advanced technology. To provide a driving experience that is full of safety. Excellent performance and maximum satisfaction to our customers," Wang Chuanfu, Chairman of BYD, said at the event.

BYD Yangwang U9: Design and specs

In terms of design, the Yangwang U9 appears to be a futuristic supercar with gullwing doors. It is a 2-seater car which stands 4,966 mm in length, 2,029 mm in width, and 1,295 mm in height. The wheelbase measures 2,900 mm. The sharp face includes slim LED headlights and a large front grille. The alloy wheels measure 20 inches.

