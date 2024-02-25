BYD launches India-bound Dolphin EV in China, gets a major price cut

Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD launched the updated iteration of its Dolphin hatchback in the country with a lower starting price. The new BYD Dolphin EV comes available at a new starting price of 99,800 yuan, which is equivalent to ₹11.64 lakh. This means the updated version of the electric car has received a 14.6 per cent price cut from its previous version. The introduction of this updated electric hatchback came on the heels of the launch of BYD's lower-priced plug-in hybrid sedan.

Also, the introduction of the updated BYD Dolphin comes almost immediately after the Chinese electric car manufacturer filed the trademark for the EV in India. Interestingly, it could be the brand's most affordable electric car in India when it launches in the country.

Globally, the BYD Dolphin is available in two battery pack options, which include a 60.4 kWh battery pack quipped model offering 427 km range on a single charge and a 44.9 kWh battery pack powered one offering 340 km range on a single charge. The automaker claims to be using its LFP Blade batteries for the Dolphin EV. The battery packs take about 29 minutes to be topped up from 30 per cent to 80 per cent using a 00 kW DC fast charger, while there is an 11 kW three-phase charger on offer as well.

The new BYD Dolphin EV comes with VtoL (Vehicle to Load) technology, which allows the owner of the EV to charge other electrical appliances and external devices using the car's battery power. The 60.4 kWh version of the BYD Dolphin EV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in seven seconds. It has an electric motor that is capable of producing 201 bhp power and 290 Nm torque. The top speed is 160 kmph and there are four riding modes on offer - Sport, Normal, Economy, and Snow.

The new BYD Dolphin EV comes with features such as heated front seats, electric adjustment for seats, adaptive headlamps, LED lighting, panoramic sunroof and much more. For safety, there is Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Decent Control, Automatic Vehicle Hold etc. BYD also offers Advanced Driver Aids System or ADAS which includes Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Brake, Lane Departure Prevention and Emergency Lane Keeping Assist.

