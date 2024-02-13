BYD Dolphin EV trademarked in India. Check details

BYD or Build Your Dreams, a leading electric four-wheeler manufacturer is making progress slowly in the Indian market. They currently have the Atto 3 and e6 MPV in our market. However, the brand will soon be launching the Seal too but more recently, BYD has filed a trademark for the Dolphin EV which will be the most affordable electric vehicle in the brand's lineup if it launches in India.

In the global market, the Dolphin is offered with two battery pack options. There is a 60.4 kWh with a WLTP-rated range of 427 km and a 44.9 kWh battery pack that has a WLTP-rated range of 340 km in the Active variant and 310 km in the Boost variant. BYD is using its LFP Blade batteries for the Dolphin.

The battery pack takes just 29 minutes to charge from 30 per cent to 80 per cent while using a 100 kW DC charger. There is also an 11 kW AC 3-phase charger. Moreover, the electric hatchback also comes with VtoL or Vehicle to Load. This feature means that the Dolphin can power electrical appliances and can also charge using external devices.

The 60 kWh version of Dolphin can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 7 seconds. It is powered by an electric motor that is capable of producing 201 bhp and 290 Nm. The top speed is 160 kmph and there are four riding modes on offer - Sport, Normal, Economy, and Snow.

In terms of features, the Dolphin EV comes with heated front seats, electric adjustment for seats, adaptive headlamps, LED lighting, panoramic sunroof and much more. For safety, there is Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Decent Control, Automatic Vehicle Hold etc. BYD also offers Advanced Driver Aids System or ADAS which includes Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Brake, Lane Departure Prevention and Emergency Lane Keeping Assist.

