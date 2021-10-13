Kawasaki to manufacture all-electric motorcycles by 2035

Kawasaki has announced that it will only sell electric motorcycles in some of the developed countries by 2035. The motorcycle maker's electrification ambition came into the limelight two years ago when it unveiled an electric motorcycle concept at the EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show.

The EV prototype came based on the Ninja 300 motorcycle but the final version of the bike, however, could use a unique design.

Kawasaki had also released the information on the initial specs of the electric prototype. It featured the power of 27 hp for acceleration and an output of 13 hp for cruising. The company also informed that it offered a range of 100 km and weigh 219 kg.

The motorcycle company that has committed to launching about 10 new electric motorcycles by 2025, these specs and no substantial progress towards the development of a full-fledged model can make things difficult for it. The brand that promised to sell only electric motorcycles in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia and Japan, these four years till the deadline remains crucial.

Kawasaki currently sells around 3,80,000 motorcycles per year in North America and hence it transition towards electrification can become taxing as many other electric motorcycle brands have already entered and have started developing their electric models.

The company also has a strong following in India and has recently launched models in the country such as 2022 KX250 and KX450 which are off-road or dirt motorcycles. Now one has to wait and see what it has to offer in the country as India too has started its journey towards the adoption of electric mobility.