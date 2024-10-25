This electric pick-up truck can go up to 550 km on a single charge

Volkswagen has re-launched the Scout brand,
But it is now electric only.
The pick-up truck that has been unveiled is called Scout Terra
It starts just under $60,000
It has a range of up to 350 miles, with option for 500 miles with built-in gas generator
It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds.
It supports NACS charging and runs on 800v architecture.
There is up to 350kW fast charging and have bi-directional charging capability
Production starts in South Carolina in 2027. $100 reservations now open