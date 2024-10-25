This electric pick-up truck can go up to 550 km on a single charge

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 25, 2024

Volkswagen has re-launched the Scout brand,

But it is now electric only. 

The pick-up truck that has been unveiled is called Scout Terra

It starts just under $60,000

It has a range of up to 350 miles, with option for 500 miles with built-in gas generator

It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds.

It supports NACS charging and runs on 800v architecture.

There is  up to 350kW fast charging and have bi-directional charging capability

Production starts in South Carolina in 2027. $100 reservations now open
To check out more such web stories 
Click Here