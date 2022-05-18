HT Auto
JK Tyre launches four new tyres in off-road segment

The new tyres from JK Tyre feature a longer tread life and wear and cut resistant tread compounds.
| Updated on: 18 May 2022, 04:04 PM
JK Tyre said on Tuesday it has further expanded its OTR (Off-the-Road) segment with the launch of four new tyres at the construction equipment industry event Excon in Bengaluru.

"Our new premium OTR tyre collection is created with advanced technology and is particularly designed to deliver increased mileage and exceptional traction in the most demanding of situations," VK Misra, Technical Director at JK Tyre & Industries Ltd said in a statement.

The new tyres feature a longer tread life and wear and cut resistant tread compounds to provide extended service life, in addition to being tailored to offer superior stability, he said.

 

 

First Published Date: 18 May 2022, 04:04 PM IST
TAGS: JK Tyre tyres
