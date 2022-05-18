JK Tyre launches four new tyres in off-road segment
The new tyres from JK Tyre feature a longer tread life and wear and cut resistant tread compounds.
JK Tyre's new tyres aim to provide extended service life, in addition to being tailored to offer superior stability.
JK Tyre said on Tuesday it has further expanded its OTR (Off-the-Road) segment with the launch of four new tyres at the construction equipment industry event Excon in Bengaluru.
"Our new premium OTR tyre collection is created with advanced technology and is particularly designed to deliver increased mileage and exceptional traction in the most demanding of situations," VK Misra, Technical Director at JK Tyre & Industries Ltd said in a statement.
The new tyres feature a longer tread life and wear and cut resistant tread compounds to provide extended service life, in addition to being tailored to offer superior stability, he said.
First Published Date: 18 May 2022, 04:04 PM IST
