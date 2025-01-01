Innova, Urban Cruiser Hyryder help Toyota finish 2024 with best ever sales

The Indian division of the Japanese carmaker, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has reported to have sold 3,26,329 units in the country in 2024, marking a 40 per cent year on year increase over 2023. Interestingly, this makes the carmaker’s best-ever calendar year sales. Of the total sales in 2024, 3,00,159 units were attributed to domestic sales, while 26,232 units came from exports.

Furthermore, in December 2024, Toyota sold 29,529 units, representing a year-on-year growth of 29 per cent compared to the 22,867 units sold in December 2023. The company sold 24,887 units in the domestic market and exported 4642 units.

The company stated that SUV and MPV segments emerged as significant contributors in 2024 with Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Hilux being the highest sellers. Sabari Manohar, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, explained that the SUV and MPV segments being key contributors grew at 20 per cent over the same period last year. He further added that the company is witnessing a growing shift of consumer preferences towards vehicles offering sustainability.

Earlier in 2024, the ninth generation Toyota Camry was launched at ₹48 lakh, ex-showroom. The premium sedan is offered as a CKD or Completely Knocked Down model just like its predecessor and is being assembled at Toyota's Bidadi plant in Karnataka. The new model boasts an all-new design language along with new features.Toyota Camry will be going against theSkodaSuperb andBYDSeal EV.

In terms of design changes, the new Camry looks quite different from the previous generation. It features a broader grille design and more angular headlamps along with a new set of LED Daytime Running Lamps. At the rear, a hint ofLexus is noticeable with a set of wraparound LED tail lamps. On the sides, there is a new set of 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that measure.

The 2025 Toyota Camry is set to introduce a variety of new features in its latest generation model. The dashboard will be equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system alongside a digital driver display of the same dimensions. The infotainment system will include wireless connectivity for the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the infotainment system will provide a modern user experience.

Additionally, there will be an electric sunroof to make the cabin feel airy, ventilated seats, 3-zone automatic climate control, an electronic parking brake, a wireless charging pad, and a premium JBL audio system with nine speakers, among other amenities. Furthermore, the Camry is expected to incorporate level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a 10-inch Head-Up Display (HuD), and a 360-degree camera as part of its safety offerings.

