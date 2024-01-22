Toyota is among the leading players in the Indian utility vehicle market

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 22, 2024

The rapidly rising consumer demands for utility vehicles across India have been resulting in higher demand for these vehicles

Take a comprehensive look at the waiting period of different Toyota MPV and SUV

Toyota Innova Crysta is a popular MPV in both private and fleet operator segment

This widely popular MPV comes with a waiting period of seven months

 Check product page

Its top trim Toyota Innova Hycross commands a 15 month-long waiting period

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with a waiting period of up to 60 weeks

The hybrid variant of the SUV comes with a waiting period of 20 weeks

The neo-drive variant commands a waiting period of 36 weeks

Such a high waiting period of these SUV and MPVs are attributed to the rapidly rising consumer demands
Check more on Toyota
Click Here