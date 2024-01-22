The rapidly rising consumer demands for utility vehicles across India have been resulting in higher demand for these vehicles
Take a comprehensive look at the waiting period of different Toyota MPV and SUV
Toyota Innova Crysta is a popular MPV in both private and fleet operator segment
This widely popular MPV comes with a waiting period of seven months
Its top trim Toyota Innova Hycross commands a 15 month-long waiting period
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with a waiting period of up to 60 weeks
The hybrid variant of the SUV comes with a waiting period of 20 weeks
The neo-drive variant commands a waiting period of 36 weeks
Such a high waiting period of these SUV and MPVs are attributed to the rapidly rising consumer demands