Toyota Kirloskar Motor scales new high in 2023, sells over 2.33 lakh cars

Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta are two of the carmaker's best-selling models in India.
Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta are two of the carmaker's best-selling models in India.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday announced wholesale figures of 2.33 lakh units in the calendar year 2023 and that this is an impressive 46 per cent rise over figures from CY2022. Bolstered by the performance of its Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the continuing dominance of Fortuner and Innova Crysta models, Toyota sold a total of 2.21 lakh units in the domestic Indian market alone.

In the month of December, Toyota sold 22,867 units in the domestic market, a very noticeable rise of 119 per cent over figures from December of 2022. Of this, 21,372 units were sold within India and 1,495 units of the Hyryder were exported.

Toyota's India lineup at present primarily consists of SUVs and MPVs although it also offers the Glanza hatchback which is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. It also launched Rumion MPV recently and this model is a rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. But while Glanza fares reasonably well and it is still early to have a verdict on Rumion, the pwoer players in the family are Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Innova Crysta Hycross and Urban Cruiser Hyryder mid-size SUV which is also available with strong hybrid technology. “he consistent month-on-month performance, coupled with a year-round upward trend, indicates a growing customer interest in all our line-up of cars," said Atul Sood, Vice President for Sales and Strategic Marketing at TKM. “We are on a robust growth course as we step into the year 2024. We will continue our focus on a sustainable growth backed by strong network, enhanced product portfolio and benchmark after-sales services."

Toyota has also managed to enhance production capabilities and has added three-shift operations. It has already announced an investment of 3,300 crore for its third manufacturing facility which will increase its annual output capabilities by another one lakh units. The total production capability, once this plant is fully functional, will rise to 3.42 lakh unts, while the newest facility in particular will generate an additional 2,000 jobs. The third facility of the company will also be in the state of Karnataka.

First Published Date: 01 Jan 2024, 14:09 PM IST
