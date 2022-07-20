India recorded 26.37% of total global road accident fatalities in 2020: Gadkari

India recorded 1.5 lakh road accident fatalities in 2020, which was 26.37 per cent of total road accidents recorded in 207 countries, said the union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday in Parliament. He quoted the data of the World Road Statistics (WRS) of the International Road Federation, Geneva.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

First Published Date: