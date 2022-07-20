HT Auto
India recorded 26.37% of total global road accident fatalities in 2020: Gadkari

India registered 1.5 lakh road accident fatalities in 2020.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jul 2022, 16:59 PM
Nitin Gadkari has been emphasising on road safety for quite some time.
India recorded 1.5 lakh road accident fatalities in 2020, which was 26.37 per cent of total road accidents recorded in 207 countries, said the union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday in Parliament. He quoted the data of the World Road Statistics (WRS) of the International Road Federation, Geneva.

