India recorded 26.37% of total global road accident fatalities in 2020: Gadkari
India registered 1.5 lakh road accident fatalities in 2020.
Nitin Gadkari has been emphasising on road safety for quite some time.
India recorded 1.5 lakh road accident fatalities in 2020, which was 26.37 per cent of total road accidents recorded in 207 countries, said the union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday in Parliament. He quoted the data of the World Road Statistics (WRS) of the International Road Federation, Geneva.
First Published Date: 20 Jul 2022, 16:59 PM IST
TAGS: Nitin Gadkari road accident Fastag
