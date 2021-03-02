After petrol and diesel, CNG becomes more expensive in Delhi-NCR. Here's why

Indraprastha Gas Limited or IGL has hiked prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) by 70 paise per kg in Delhi and adjoining areas in the national capital region. As the company has claimed, the price of CNG has been raised to partially offset the impact on account of an increase in its operational, manpower, and fixed costs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

With this hike in price CNG in Delhi is priced at ₹43.40 per kg. The price of the CNG in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad will be ₹49.08 per kg.

IGL has said that revised pricing of CNG has become effective from Tuesday in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Muzzafarnagar, Shamli, Karnal, Kaithal, and Rewari.

CNG has been in the Indian market for a very long time and it never really caught up well in private use. Every time the petrol prices soared in the country, interest picks up for CNG, but eventually, people move toward diesel as an alternative fuel.

In the last few years, the government has been promoting the idea of using alternative greener fuels like CNG and Auto LPG as alternatives to petrol and diesel. Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are selling a wide number of cars with CNG variants. CNG not only reduces the operational cost due to its capability of providing better mileage as compared to petrol and diesel, but it also helps in reducing air pollution by emitting lesser pollutants in the air as compared to conventional fuels.

As Suyash Gupta, Director General of Indian Auto LPG Coalition said to a publication, shifting to CNG for a large number of vehicles will be an important step for the country’s strategy to reduce pollution and move towards greener transportation.

Also, in the recent context of the upward rally of auto fuels like petrol and diesel’s pricing has fuelled the CNG’s relevancy again. In major cities across India, auto-rickshaws, buses and a certain number of private vehicles to use CNG as an alternative fuel. However, the latest hike in CNG price will certainly build up pressure on the vehicle owners and operators.