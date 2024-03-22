Hyundai Motor India saves 650 million litres of water over 5 years. Here's how

Cars run on fuel but to remain their shiny best, often require litres and litres of water. But water is fast becoming a very precious resource in an ever-changing world and conserving it is recognised as a key environmental concern. It is a concern that Hyundai Motor India shares and says it has managed to save 650 million litres over the past five years.

The push for water conservation from Hyundai in the country came courtesy 'Dry Wash' which was introduced across its service network in India back in 2017. Highlighting how each car wash requires around 120 litres of water, the Korean car company says the dry wash process has been instrumental in offering customers with the same level of service satisfaction while being easy on the planet. “Through our Dry Wash service initiative, we have conserved over 650 million litres of water, servicing 5.5+ million cars across Hyundai's service network in India over the past five years," said Tarun Garg, COO at Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL). “This much water can suffice the day-long requirement of water for over 4.8 million people."

The dry wash process replaces the traditional car cleaning method which uses jet spray and instead, offers a spray system that is often mixed with special cleaning agents. To get the ideal result, a car usually has to be wiped to remove dry dust before being sprayed and buffed.

For Hyundai, while dry wash has played a pivotal role in helping it save water, other eco-friendly processes like waterborne paint systems, paperless processes, LED lighting, solarization and rainwater harvesting across many of its dealerships and service points have also helped.

