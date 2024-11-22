HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News How To Use Google Maps To Check Air Quality In Your City? Say Hi To Air View

How to use Google Maps to check air quality in your city? Say hi to Air View

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Nov 2024, 12:36 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Air View, launched by Google, offers real-time air quality data across India through Google Maps. Here is how you can make use of it.
Google Maps
File photo used for representational purpose.
Google Maps
File photo used for representational purpose.

Google has rolled out Air View, a new tool providing real-time and hyperlocal air quality information across India through Google Maps. The feature was announced earlier this week and aims to help citizens and local authorities to monitor and address issues related to air pollution. The deteriorating AQI or Air Quality Index has been a pressing issue in many Indian cities, especially those in north India like New Delhi and adjoining satellite locations.

Delhi recently recorded a PM 2.5 Air Quality Index (AQI) of over 500 micrograms per cubic metre of air. AQI of this level is categorised as toxic and led to the government imposing restrictions on vehicle movement, construction activities and a shift to virtual classes for schools.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Emotorad T-rex-air (HT Auto photo)
EMotorad T-Rex-Air
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹34,999
Compare
View Offers
Ola Electric S1 Air (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Air
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon151 km
₹ 1.20 Lakhs
Compare
Emotorad X3 (HT Auto photo)
EMotorad X3
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹32,999
Compare
Emotorad Legend 07 (HT Auto photo)
EMotorad Legend 07
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹29,999
Compare
Lml Orion (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
LML Orion
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹40,000
Alert Me When Launched
Bajaj Pulsar Ns400z (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Engine Icon373.27 cc Mileage Icon34 kmpl
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare

Google Air View: How it works

Air View uses a network of air quality sensors installed in over 150 cities, including major urban areas that have previously lacked monitoring infrastructure. These sensors have been deployed on utility poles, commercial sites and administrative buildings to measure pollutants such as PM2.5, PM10, carbon dioxide and nitrogen dioxide. They are also capable of measuring other weather parameters like temperature and humidity.

Related watch: Tips To Clean Your Car’s AC Vents | All Things Auto | HT Auto

The data collected by these sensors is approved by researchers from institutions like IIT Delhi and IIT Hyderabad and analysed using Google's artificial intelligence to provide localised insights. The information will be available to municipal authorities as well as citizens. Urban planners may use this feature to identify pollution hotspots and develop area-wise responses as well.

Also Read : Google Maps improves lane guidance feature for better navigation experience

Google Air View: Public access on Google Maps

Users can access the new AQI information on Google Maps by selecting the ‘Air Quality layer’ or using the ‘Weather’ widget. After selecting this, the user is required to tap on the area to view the current air quality of a specific location. This feature is particularly useful for vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly helping them take precautions like wearing masks, planning ahead and limiting outdoor exposure.

Also Read : Delhi pollution fuels demand for CNG cars and BS6 vehicles like Ertiga, Innova

Google Air View: A collaborative effort

The initiative involves partnerships with local climate-tech companies such as ‘Aurassure’ and ‘Respirer Living Sciences’ which have helped set up the sensor network. These organisations alongside researchers and state pollution boards ensure the accuracy and usability of data.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 22 Nov 2024, 12:36 PM IST
TAGS: google google maps air view

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.