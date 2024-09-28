Google Maps improves lane guidance feature for better navigation experience

Google Maps has now updated it's app to becoming more helpful with a betterment in the lane guidance feature for Android Auto. The majority of us use Google Maps as the primary source of navigation around the city. A common problem that has been mutually shared by users is the difficulty in navigating through complex highway interchanges or unfamiliar city streets.

The latest update to Google Maps on Android Auto enhances lane guidance, featuring larger arrows and better spacing for clearer navigation. This autom

In the new update by Google, Android Auto maps will now feature a new design with larger and more spaced-out arrows with dividers. This will help in providing a clearer visual representation of the number of available lanes and the correct one you are supposed to in. The update will not just save you time and money but also help you in reducing the time you look onto your screen. It reduces the risk of a potential fatality ultimately making app a safer bet.

Trending Cars Find more Cars Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 1490 cc 1490 cc Multiple Multiple ₹11.14 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar ROXX 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹12.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹8 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹10.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹13.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Volkswagen drivers to get AI assistant powered by Google's Gemini

Google Maps: Automatic update

This feature does not have to paid extra for and will be rolled out to most of the users free of cost. The update is on the server-side, which means that it is most likely that it will automatically be applied on your Android Auto device. However, it is important to make sure your Google Maps and Android Auto apps are running on the latest update to be benefitted from the feature.

Also Read : Biker uses action cam to record stunts, gets slapped with 86 traffic penalties

Google Maps: Additional enhancements

Not just this, the latest update of Google Maps on Android Auto also adds several other small but important improvements including immersive view and North American Charging Standard (NACS) support.

Immersive view: The immersive view feature of this update gives the users a new 3D perspective of your route along with the traffic simulations and also the inclusion of landmarks. This feature helps understand and plan your route better right before you start driving.

Suggested watch: Quick Guide: How to connect Android Auto to your car

NACS support: This change mainly concerns non-Tesla users as it add the support for more charging stations on the Android Auto beta version. It allows people to find more EV chargers in the area.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: