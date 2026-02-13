HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Greaves Electric Mobility Records Steady E2w And E3w Growth In Q3 Fy26

Greaves Electric Mobility records steady E2W and E3W growth in Q3 FY26

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Feb 2026, 16:54 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Greaves Electric Mobility reported improved performance in Q3 FY26, driven by higher electric two wheeler and three wheeler registrations. 

Ampere Magnus Grand
The Ampere Magnus Grand is one of the electric two-wheelers that the brand sells.
Ampere Magnus Grand
The Ampere Magnus Grand is one of the electric two-wheelers that the brand sells.
View Personalised Offers on
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Greaves Electric Mobility recorded a steady improvement in its market position during Q3 FY26, supported by higher registrations across both electric two-wheelers and electric three-wheelers. During the quarter, the company registered over 18,000 electric two-wheelers, resulting in a 40 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase. This performance helped Greaves Electric Mobility reach an estimated 5 per cent market share, placing it among the top six players in India’s electric two-wheeler segment.

Regional performance contributed significantly to the overall growth. The company emerged as the market leader in Bihar with a market share of 21.5 per cent. In states such as Tamil Nadu, Odisha and West Bengal, which together account for a sizeable portion of national electric two-wheeler volumes, Greaves Electric Mobility held a combined market share of around 13 per cent. The company continues to focus on products developed specifically for Indian road conditions, climate and daily usage patterns.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Battre Electric Mobility Loev+ (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹69,999
Compare
View Offers
Battre Electric Mobility Storie (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
MaxSpeed Icon65 kmph
₹ 99,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Battre Electric Mobility One (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE
MaxSpeed Icon50 kmph
₹74,000
Compare
View Offers
Battre Electric Mobility Loev (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹59,900
Compare
View Offers
Ampere Reo (HT Auto photo)
Ampere Reo
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹59,900
Compare
View Offers
Ampere Nexus (HT Auto photo)
Ampere Nexus
MaxSpeed Icon93 kmph
₹ 1.20 - 1.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The electric three-wheeler business also delivered its strongest quarterly performance in Q3 FY26. Registrations in this segment grew by 33 per cent compared to the previous quarter, supported by regional introductions of the Eltra City Xtra across northern, eastern and southern India.

Commenting on the quarter, Managing Director Vikas Singh highlighted consistent execution across categories and geographies, noting that the results reflect steady progress in strengthening the company’s position in both electric two-wheeler and electric three-wheeler segments.

From an operational standpoint, Greaves Electric Mobility continued to expand its footprint during the quarter. The company now operates through more than 500 sales and service touchpoints across the country, supporting customers in both urban and semi-urban markets. It also indicated plans to selectively scale its presence in regions showing sustained demand, while continuing to evaluate export opportunities, including its existing operations in Nepal.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 13 Feb 2026, 16:54 pm IST
TAGS: Greaves Electric Mobility Ampere

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.